The Dutch government spends 39.7 to 46.4 billion euros annually on tax benefits for the use of fossil fuels. It shows according to NOS and news agency ANP from calculations that outgoing minister Rob Jetten (Climate, D66) will publish on Budget Day. The amount is even higher than the last unofficial estimate, which came to 37.5 billion euros per year.

Climate movement Extinction Rebellion is currently blocking the start of the A12 in The Hague every day to demand that the government abolish fossil subsidies. On Friday, the police again arrested hundreds of climate activists. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets worldwide this Friday to protest against the use of fossil fuels.

Climate Minister Jetten also wants to abolish fossil subsidies. According to him, a calculation of the total amount is a step in that direction. He told the House of Representatives at the beginning of this month that he has asked planning agencies to test whether the calculations are correct, “so that we no longer end up in a guessing game about what the amount is.”

‘Step-by-step’

It is not yet known where exactly the billions will go. However, ANP writes that around 17 billion has been laid down in international treaties or EU guidelines. That makes abolition more complicated.

The climate minister is not in as much of a hurry as Extinction Rebellion. He says he has also had “impact analyses” carried out, which should show, for example, what the consequences will be for employment if certain schemes disappear, and whether CO2 emissions will not be moved abroad in such cases.

“All fossil tax benefits will have to be phased out,” Jetten said in the House of Representatives. “Step by step, in an orderly and sensible manner.”