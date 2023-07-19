Paris and Madrid. Canadian and Chinese scientists have identified an unusual fossil from about 125 million years ago that shows when a carnivorous, badger-like mammal attacked a larger herbivorous dinosaur, they report in the journal Scientific Reports. In the opinion of experts, this is an exceptional find.

The couple was entombed by volcanic ash, in what is now the Chinese province of Liaoning. That place is a rich deposit of paleontological remains.

The fossil of both skeletons was found in 2012, but it was only recently identified, explained Jordan Mallon, a paleontologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

“The two animals are locked in mortal combat, intimately intertwined, and it is one of the first pieces of evidence demonstrating actual predatory behavior of a mammal on a dinosaur,” he added.

The presence of the fossil calls into question the view that dinosaurs were hardly threatened by their mammalian contemporaries during the Cretaceous, when they were the dominant animals. The rare fossil is in the collections of the Weihai Ziguang Shi Yan School Museum in China’s Shandong province.

It’s about a Repenomamus robustus the size of a badger, on top of a Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis, dinosaur that was 120 centimeters tall and had a beak similar to that of a parrot.

The mammal was one of the largest of its time, but it barely represented a third of the weight of the dinosaur.

The psittacosaurus Herbivores are among the earliest known horned dinosaurs and lived in Asia during the Late Cretaceous, between 125 and 105 million years ago.

He Repenomamus robustus, Although not large compared to dinosaurs, it was one of the largest mammals of the Cretaceous, at a time when this group of vertebrates did not yet dominate the Earth.

Before this discovery, paleontologists knew that this animal fed on dinosaurs, including the Psittacosaurus, thanks to the fossilized bones of the herbivore’s young found in the mammal’s stomach.

“The coexistence of these two animals is not new, although it is new to science thanks to the predatory behavior displayed by the amazing fossil,” Mallon said.

Both skeletons are almost complete. Their integrity is due to the fact that they come from the Liujitun deposits, nicknamed “the Pompeii of China’s dinosaurs”.

The name refers to the numerous fossils of dinosaurs, small mammals, lizards, and amphibians in the area, animals that were suddenly engulfed en masse by mudslides and debris after one or more volcanic eruptions. The existence of volcanic material in the rocky matrix of the study fossil was confirmed after analysis by Aaron Lussier, a mineralogist at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

the fossil of Psittacosaurus-Repenomamus it was in the care of study co-author Gang Han in China, who brought it to the attention of paleobiologist Xiao-Chun Wu of the Canadian Museum of Nature. Wu has worked with Chinese researchers for decades and knew he was special as soon as he saw him.

A detailed examination shows that the psittacosaurus it is lying face down, with the hind limbs folded on either side of the body. the one of Repenomamus it coils to the right and sits on top of its prey, with the mammal gripping the jaw of the larger dinosaur.

It also bites into some ribs and its hind leg grabs on to the dinosaur’s. “The weight of the evidence suggests that an active attack was taking place,” Mallon said.

The latter, Wu and his colleagues ruled out the possibility that the mammal was scavenging a dead dinosaur. For example, the dinosaur’s bones do not have any tooth marks, indicating that it was more of a predator.

It’s unlikely the two animals would have become so entangled if the dinosaur had died before the mammal pounced on it. The position of the Repenomamus abore the psittacosaurus He points out that he was also the aggressor.

Analogies of smaller animals attacking larger prey are known in the modern world. Mallon and Wu pointed out that some solitary wolverines have been known to hunt larger animals, including caribou and domestic sheep. In the African savannah, wild dogs, jackals and hyenas attack still-living prey, which collapses, often in shock.

“This could be the case of what is represented in the fossil, in which the Repenomamus ate the psittacosaurus while he was still alive, before they both died in the tumultuous crash,” Mallon added.

The research team speculates in their article that the volcanic deposits of the Lujiatun fossil beds will continue to provide evidence of unknown interactions between species.

The dinosaur also has no bite marks, which mammals often leave on the bodies of already dead prey.

It is not possible to tell from the fossil if Repenomamus He hunted alone or in a pack, says the expert.