Peking. Between 148 million and 150 million years ago, a pheasant-sized, bird-like dinosaur with elongated legs and wing-like arms inhabited southeastern China, with puzzling anatomy suggesting it was either a swift runner or led a lifestyle similar to that of a modern wader.

Scientists announced yesterday that they had unearthed in Fujian province the fossil of a dinosaur from the Jurassic period which they called fujian venator prodigiosus, creature that sheds light on a crucial evolutionary stage in the origin of birds.

According to Min Wang of the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the question of whether the fujianvenator, with its curious mix of skeletal features, it should be classified as a bird depends on how you define a bird.

When asked for a word to describe the animal, Wang replied: “I would say ‘strange.’ It is far from resembling any modern bird.”

A notable event in evolution occurred when small, feathered, two-legged dinosaurs of a lineage known as theropods gave rise to birds in the late Jurassic. The oldest known, the Archeopteryx, It dates from about 150 million years ago in Germany.

For Wang, the fujianvenator it belongs to the avian group, which includes all birds and their closest relatives, the non-avian dinosaurs. Despite their modest beginnings, birds survived an asteroid impact 66 million years ago that wiped out their non-avian dinosaur contemporaries.

The fossil, discovered in October, is highly complete, although its skull and parts of its legs are missing, making its diet and lifestyle difficult to interpret.

The lower leg bone of the fujianvenator, the tibia, was twice as long as the femur. These dimensions are unique among theropods, a group that includes all carnivorous dinosaurs, such as Tyrannosaurus and several others. It also had a long bony tail.

“The forelimb is generally built like a bird’s wing, but with three claws on the fingers, which are absent in modern birds. So it can be called wing. It is not possible to determine if it could fly or not. Based on the skeletal features, it was probably not good at flying,” Wang said.

Based on the anatomy of their long legs, the researchers proposed two possible lifestyles: running at high speed or wading in a swampy environment, like today’s cranes or herons.

“I would bet on the running back,” Wang concluded.