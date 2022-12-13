Thanks to a fossil, hidden inside a rock the size of a grapefruit, researchers from the University of Cambridge and the Natuurhistorisch Museum Maastricht have discovered that one of the key features of the skull that characterizes 99% of modern birds, a beak mobile, evolved before the mass extinction event that killed off all the large dinosaurs, 66 million years ago.

This finding also suggests that the skulls of ostriches, emus and their relatives evolved “backwards”returning to a more primitive condition after the birth of modern birds.

Using CT scanning techniques, the Cambridge team identified the palate bones, or roof of the mouth, of a new species of large ancient bird, which they named Janavis finalidens. It lived at the end of the dinosaur era and was one of the last toothed birds to live.

The arrangement of its palatal bones shows that this “dino-bird” it had a mobile, agile beak, almost indistinguishable from that of most modern birds.

For more than a century, it has been assumed that the mechanism that makes a mobile beak possible evolved after the extinction of the dinosaurs. However, the new finding, reported in the journal Nature, suggests that our understanding of how the modern bird skull was born must be reevaluated.

Each of the approximately 11,000 bird species on Earth today is classified into one of two general groups, based on the arrangement of their palate bones. Ostriches, emus and their relatives are classified in the paleognathic group, or “ancient jaw”which means that, like humans, their palate bones are fused together into a solid mass.

All other groups of birds are classified in the neognath group, or “modern jaw”, which means that their palate bones are connected by a movable joint. This makes their beaks much more dexterous, useful for nest building, grooming, food gathering, and defense.

The two groups were originally classified by Thomas Huxley, the British biologist known as “Darwin’s Bulldog” for her vocal support of Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. In 1867 divided all living birds into groups of jaws “ancient” or “modern”.

Huxley’s hypothesis was that the configuration “ancient” of the jaw was the original condition for modern birds, with the jaw “modern” which would arise later.

“Since then this assumption has been taken for granted”, said Dr. Daniel Field of Cambridge’s Department of Earth Sciences, senior author of the paper. “The main reason this hypothesis has persisted is that we have not had well-preserved fossil bird palates from the period in which modern birds originated.”.

The fossil, Janavis, was found in a limestone quarry near the Belgian-Dutch border in the 1990s and was first studied in 2002. It dates back to 66.7 million years ago, during the last days of the dinosaurs . Since the fossil it is enclosed in the rockscientists of the time could only base their descriptions on what they could see from the outside.

They described the bone fragments protruding from the rock as fragments of skull and shoulder bones, and put the unremarkable-looking fossil back into storage.

Nearly 20 years later, the fossil was loaned to Field’s group at Cambridge, and Dr. Juan Benito, then a doctoral student, began taking another look at it.

“Since this fossil was first described, we have started using CT scanning on fossils, which allows us to see through the rock and visualize the whole fossil”said Benito, now a postdoctoral researcher at Cambridge and lead author of the paper.

“We had high hopes for this fossil – it was originally said to contain skull material, which is often not preserved, but we couldn’t see anything that looked like it came from a skull in our CT scans, so we gave up and set the fossil aside. ”

During the early days of the Covid-19 lockdown, Benito dug up the fossil again. “The previous descriptions of the fossil simply didn’t make sense – there was one bone that really puzzled me. I could not see how what was initially described like a shoulder bone could actually be a shoulder bone”he said.

Turkey fossil

“It was my first in-person interaction in months. Juan and I had a socially distanced outdoor meeting and he passed me the mysterious fossil bone,” said Field, who is also the curator of ornithology at the Museum of Zoology in New York. Cambridge. “I could see it wasn’t a shoulder bone, but there was something familiar.”

“Then we realized that we had seen a similar bone before, in a turkey skull“Benito said. “And because of the research we do in Cambridge, we happen to have things like turkey skulls in our lab, so we took one out and the two bones were almost identical.”

The realization that the bone was a skull bone, not a shoulder bone, led the researchers to conclude that the condition of the “modern jaw” unfused, which turkeys share, evolved before the condition of “ancient jaw” of ostriches and their relatives.

For an unknown reason, the fused palates of ostriches and relatives must have evolved at some point after modern birds had already established themselves. Two of the key features we use to differentiate modern birds from their dinosaur ancestors are a toothless beak and a mobile upper jaw.

While Janavis finalidens still had teeth, making it a pre-modern bird, its jaw structure it is that of the modern and mobile type.

“Using geometric analyses, we were able to show that the shape of the fossil palate bone was extremely similar to that of live chickens and ducks”said Pei-Chen Kuo, co-author of the study. Co-author Klara Widrig added: “Surprisingly, the palate bones of birds that are least similar to those of Janavis come from ostriches and their relatives..

Both Kuo and Widrig are PhD students in Field’s laboratory in Cambridge.

“Evolution doesn’t happen in a straight line”Field said. “This fossil shows that the mobile beak – a condition we had always thought postdated the origin of modern birds, actually evolved before there were modern birds. more than a century”.

The researchers say that while this discovery doesn’t mean the entire bird family tree needs to be redrawn, it does rewrite our understanding of a key evolutionary feature of modern birds.

And what happened to Janavis? Like large dinosaurs and other toothed birds, did not survive the mass extinction event at the end of the Cretaceous period. The researchers say this could be due to its large size: Janavis weighed around 1.5 kilograms and was about the size of a modern vulture.

It is likely that smaller animals, such as the “wonderful chicken”, identified by Field, Benito, and colleagues in 2020, who is from the same area and lived next door to Janavis, had an advantage at this point in Earth’s history as they needed to eat less to survive. This would have been beneficial after the asteroid hit Earth and disrupted global food chains.

Research it was supported in part by the American Ornithological Society, the Jurassic Foundation, the Paleontological Society and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).