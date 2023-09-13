Madrid. Pampaphoneus biccai It dominated South America as the largest and most bloodthirsty carnivore of its time, 40 million years before the reign of the dinosaurs.

In a new study published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, An international team of researchers reveals the surprising discovery of this 265 million-year-old fossil species, exquisitely preserved and found in the rural area of ​​São Gabriel, in southern Brazil.

The fossil includes a complete skull and some bones, such as ribs and upper limbs. Pampaphoneus, which belongs to the branch of early therapsids called dinocephalians, lived just before the largest extinction event in Earth’s history that eliminated 86 percent of all animal species in the world.

Before extinction, dinocephalians were one of the main groups of large land animals that thrived on Earth. They were medium to large sized creatures with both carnivorous and herbivorous representatives. Dinocephalians had thick cranial bones, which gave rise to the group’s name, which translates to “terrible head” in Greek. While they are well known in South Africa and Russia, these animals are rare in other parts of the world. Pampaphoneus biccai It is the only species known in Brazil.

“The fossil was found in rocks from the middle Permian, in an area where bones are not so common, but they always hold pleasant surprises,” said Mateus A. Costa Santos, a graduate student at the Paleontology Laboratory of the Federal University of Pampa. (Unipampa) and main author of the study. “Finding a new skull Pampaphoneus “After so much time it was extremely important to increase our knowledge about the animal, which was previously difficult to differentiate from its Russian relatives.”

Stephanie Pierce, co-author of the work and a member of the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology, explained: “This animal was a twisted-looking beast, and must have provoked pure fear in anything that crossed its path. Its discovery is key to glimpse the community structure of terrestrial ecosystems just before the largest mass extinction of all time. “It is a spectacular find that demonstrates the global importance of Brazil’s fossil record.”

The new specimen is only the second skull of Pampaphoneus discovered in South America. It is also larger than the first and provides unprecedented information on its morphology due to the exceptional preservation of the bones.

“Pampaphoneus played the same ecological role as modern big cats,” said Felipe Pinheiro, co-author of the study and professor at Unipampa. “It was the largest terrestrial predator we know from the Permian in South America. It had large, sharp canine teeth adapted to capturing prey. “Its dentition and cranial architecture suggest that its bite was strong enough to chew bones, much like modern hyenas.”

Although the skull of Pampaphoneus is the largest ever found intact, at almost 40 centimeters, research suggests that a previously unidentified fossil represents a potential third individual that was up to twice as large as the new find. Although the latter is only known from a fragment of its jaw, it does have enough characteristics to identify it as Pampaphoneus.

Researchers estimate that the largest individuals of this species could measure almost three meters long and weigh around 400 kilos. It was a skilled predator capable of feeding on small to medium-sized animals. In the same locality where the fossil was found, some of its potential prey have also been identified, such as the small dicynodont rastodon and the giant amphibian konzhukovia.