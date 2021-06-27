A team of 12 scientists led by Professor Qiang Ji, from Hebei GEO University in China, identified a new human species that lived in Asia from 138,000 to 309,000 years ago. The skull of Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, was dated to 146,000 years and was named after homo longi or dragon man, in honor of the place where he was discovered, Long Jiang, or Dragon River (Rio Dragão, in Portuguese).

According to the Natural History Museum in London, an institution to which Chris Stringer, one of the researchers on the team, is linked, the fossil belongs to one of the different human species that coexisted in Asia, Europe and Africa 100,000 years ago, like men from Dali, Jinniushan and Hualongdong.

All of them can be considered forms of transition between the species. homo erectus, the 1st identified of the Homo genus, which appeared 1.9 million years ago and which stood out for the manufacture of instruments and utensils made of stone, wood, skin and bones, and the current Homo sapiens, which appeared in Africa around 200,000 years old. The best known transition species is the Homo neanderthalensis, the Neanderthals, extinct 40 thousand years ago.

Harbin’s skull was found by a worker who was building a bridge over the Songhua River in 1933, but it was only taken to scientists in 2018 by a peasant grandson of the worker. As the find site was disfigured over time, the conditions surrounding the fossil could not be reconstructed, and scientists used sophisticated geochemical analysis techniques to date.

Chris Stringer explains that Harbin’s skull is “huge”, with brain volume similar to that of the current human, indicating that it had characteristics of Homo sapiens. “It is the highest or second highest value for many measurements in our fossil comparative database and its brain volume of 1420 ml matches that of modern humans. It also shows other characteristics similar to our species. It has flat, low cheekbones with a shallow canine fossa, and the face looks shrunk and tucked under the skull.”

skull analysis

The details of the discovery were published this Friday (June 25), in an article in the journal The Innovation, with the name of Geochemical Proof and direct dating of the archaic human skull of Harbin, in free translation.

Geochemical analyzes were performed that included non-destructive X-ray fluorescence and rare earth elements. The dating results indicate similarities with mammals from the Middle Pleistocene-Holocene and other human fossils recovered from the Harbin area.

“Harbin’s human skull is one of the best preserved of all archaic human fossils found and is of great importance for understanding the diversification of the genus Homo and the origin of Homo sapiens. It represents a new human lineage, evolving in East Asia, and is placed as a sister group to Homo sapiens. A combination of primitive and derived features in Harbin’s skull establishes a good set of diagnostic features that were used to define a new species of Homo.”, says the article.

According to the researchers, the dragon man may be contemporary with other archaic humans from the Middle Pleistocene of China, such as Xiahe (160,000 years old), Jinniushan (200,000 years old), Dali (327,000 to 240,000 years old) and Hualongdong (345 years old). thousand to 265,000 years). This dating also overlaps that of early Homo sapiens from Africa and the Middle East. the species homo longi may have been as successful as the first populations of homo sapiens, spreading over a large area in Asia, including extreme altitude and cold environments.

With information from Brazil Agency.

