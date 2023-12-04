Fossil fuels | The head of the Dubai Climate Summit rejects accusations of climate denialism

Climate conference chairman Sultan al-Jaber says it’s all about confusion and misinterpretations.

of Dubai leading the climate conference (COP28). of Sultan al-Jaber the November statements have caused concern.

Al-Jaberin argued that there is no scientific evidence that phasing out fossil fuels is necessary to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. News about the topic, among other things The Guardian.

The countries committed to the Paris climate agreement must aim for measures to limit warming below 1.5 degrees. The implementation of the agreement is negotiated at the annual international climate meetings, i.e. the current climate meeting in Dubai.

Now al-Jaber says he does not deny the core issues of climate change.

“We really believe and respect science,” he told the public broadcaster on Monday According to the BBC.

In his statement, Al-Jaber wanted to clarify his attitude towards science:

“I honestly believe it’s all about confusion and misinterpretation. I am quite surprised by the continuous and repeated attempts to belittle the work of the climate meeting president,” he said.

The statement was followed by al-Jaber’s strongest statement on the future of oil, coal and gas:

“I have said again and again that the gradual reduction of fossil fuels is necessary”.

INTERNATIONAL chairman of the climate panel IPCC Jim Skea said at the same event, according to the BBC, that al-Jaber has respected science.

Skea emphasized that he represents the global scientific consensus.

Skea yourself shrugged in August stating in an interview with a German magazine that “the world will not end with a warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius”.

Climate conference the discussions are dominated by the questions surrounding oil, coal and gas: by what means can the use be reduced and by what schedule?

Countries with economies heavily dependent on fossil fuels have been reluctant to agree to a full phase-out of fossil fuels.

The UAE’s chairmanship of the Dubai climate negotiations has attracted criticism. The country is one of the ten largest producers of oil and gas in the world.

In addition, Chairman Al-Jaber runs a large state-owned oil company in the United Arab Emirates.