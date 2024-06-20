London England.- Energy emissions and global consumption of fossil fuels will reach record highs in 2023, even though their share of the global energy portfolio fell slightly over the year, according to the energy industry’s Statistical Review of World Energy report.

Rising demand for fossil fuels, despite the rise of renewable energy, could be a stumbling block to the transition to lower carbon emissions as global temperature rise reaches 1.5 degrees Celsius, the threshold at which, According to scientists, impacts such as increased temperatures, droughts and floods will become more extreme.

“We hope that this report helps governments, world leaders and analysts move forward with their eyes wide open to the challenge ahead,” said Romain Debarre, of the consulting firm Kearney.

Last year was the first full year in which Russian energy flows were diverted from the West following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and also the first full year without major movement restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global primary energy consumption reached an all-time high of 620 exajoules (ex), according to the report, while emissions exceeded 40 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) for the first time.

“In a year in which we have seen the contribution of renewable energy reach a new record, the constant increase in global demand for energy means that the share from fossil fuels has remained virtually unchanged,” said Simon Virley, from the consulting firm KPMG.

The report records trend changes in the use of fossil fuels in different regions. In Europe, for example, the share of fossil fuels in energy fell to less than 70 percent for the first time since the industrial revolution.

“In advanced economies we see signs that demand for fossil fuels is peaking, which contrasts with economies in the Global South, where economic development and improving quality of life continue to drive growth in fossil fuels. “said Nick Wayth, Executive Director of the Energy Institute.

The Energy Institute, together with the consulting firms KPMG and Kearney, has published the annual report since 2023. Last year they took over from BP, which had produced the report, a reference for energy professionals, since the 1950s. .

According to the report, fossil fuels accounted for almost all demand growth in India in 2023, while in China fossil fuel use rose 6 percent, to a new high.

But China also accounted for more than half of global additions in renewable energy generation last year.

“China is adding more renewable energy than the rest of the world combined, which is remarkable,” KPMG’s Virley told reporters.

The following are some of the highlights from the 2023 report:

Petroleum

* Oil consumption surpassed 100 million bpd in 2023 for the first time in history, following a 2 percent year-on-year increase.

* Oil supply growth was led by non-OPEC+ producers, with US production increasing 9 percent annually.

* China overtook the United States as the country with the world’s largest refining capacity last year, with 18.5 million bpd.

* Global gasoline consumption reached 25 million bpd last year, just above the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

* Biofuel production rose 8 percent to 2.1 million bpd in 2023, driven by increases in the United States and Brazil.

* The United States, Brazil and Europe accounted for 80 percent of global biofuel consumption.

Renewable

* The record renewable generation was driven by increased wind and solar capacity, with 67 percent more additions in those two categories in 2023 than in 2022.

* Up to 74 percent of net growth in total electricity generation came from renewables.

* China accounted for 55 percent of all renewable generation additions in 2023, and was responsible for 63 percent of new global wind and solar capacity.

Emissions

* Emissions increased 2 percent annually, exceeding 40 gigatons.

* Emissions increased despite the slight decrease in the share of fossil fuels in the energy mix, because emissions within the fossil fuel category intensified as the use of oil and coal increased and that of gas remained stable.

* The report notes that since 2000, emissions from energy have increased by 50 percent.