Despite climate warnings and the increasingly rapid expansion of renewable energies, the plans of fossil fuel-producing countries still contemplate continuing to increase the production of coal, oil and natural gas in the coming decades. To such an extent that, if these projections come true, it will be impossible to comply with the Paris Agreement, which establishes as the main objective that warming remains within the least catastrophic limits possible. The pact establishes that, to avoid the most harmful effects of this crisis, the increase in temperature must remain between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels (at this time warming is already at 1.2 degrees).

But a study presented this Wednesday – in which more than 80 researchers from several international institutes and the UN environmental agency have participated – warns that governments plan to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than they would otherwise. compatible with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees. Specifically, according to the analysis, the planned production is around 110% greater than what is required to achieve the goal of 1.5 and more than 69% for the two grades.

The planet is in an exceptional situation. This October, for example, was the warmest October recorded in the last 173 years (reliable measurements start in 1850). And scientists are clear that this is mainly due to climate change generated by humans with the burning of fossil fuels. But, as if it were the orchestra of Titanic In the midst of the shipwreck, the governments’ energy plans involve continuing to increase global coal production until 2030; and for doing the same with oil and gas until 2050.

This is not only incompatible with the Paris Agreement, warns the report presented this Wednesday, but also clashes completely with the forecasts of some important institutions, such as the International Energy Agency, which estimates that global demand for coal, Oil and gas will peak this decade, even without climate policies being tightened. In this context, the risk for investors that many fossil fuel projects will become stranded increases, the study warns.

The fossil fuel production gap report is prepared by the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), Climate Analytics, E3G, the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and the United Nations Environment Programme. Environment (UNEP). Part of the analysis of the plans that the Energy Ministries of 20 of the main fossil fuel producing countries have. These are, in alphabetical order, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Mexico, Nigeria, Russian Federation, Norway, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America , Qatar, the United Kingdom and South Africa. Together they accumulate around 80% of global fossil fuel production, explains Ploy Achakulwisut, lead author of the study and researcher at the Stockholm Environment Institute.

Contradictions

Fossil fuels are mainly responsible for climate change because when they are burned to generate the energy that still powers the world economy, they emit greenhouse gases that overheat the planet. International agreements against climate change, such as the one signed in Paris in 2015, focus on extracting commitments from countries to cut emissions. But, for the moment, the root of the problem is not being attacked: they are not forcing commitments to cut fossil fuel production.

This leads to striking contradictions. The majority of the twenty countries analyzed for this study—17 of the 20—have committed to reaching net-zero emissions by mid-century. However, “none have committed to reducing coal, oil and gas production in line with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees,” the report highlights. The researchers also warn that the majority of the nations analyzed continue to provide “financial support for the production of fossil fuels.” “There is a strong need for governments to adopt short- and long-term reduction targets in fossil fuel production and use to complement other climate change mitigation targets and reduce the risks of stranded assets,” the analysis concludes.

In recent years there has been growing clamor among activists to set fossil fuel reduction targets in climate agreements. Also, and some countries add to this, pressure has grown to include in these agreements explicit mentions that it is necessary to reduce or eliminate the use of all fossil fuels. This will be one of the battles of the next climate summit, COP28, which starts at the end of the month in Dubai. But many activists are on alert for what may come out of this meeting. The United Arab Emirates is one of the 20 producing countries analyzed in the report presented this Wednesday. And state support for the fossil fuel sector is more than evident in this case. Adnoc is the state company that exploits the fields of the United Arab Emirates and, although the country has commitments to net zero emissions by the middle of this century and policies to expand renewables, the company’s plans for this decade involve continuing to increase oil and natural gas production.

Adnoc refinery in Al Ruwais, United Arab Emirates. Christophe Viseux (Bloomberg)

This is the fourth edition of the fossil fuel gap report. The first dates back to 2019 and, according to Achakulwisut, the global gap between fossil fuel production forecasts and what is needed to comply with the Paris Agreement “has remained practically unchanged” in these four years. That’s despite “encouraging signs of a clean energy transition.” “The persistence of the global production gap puts a well-managed and equitable energy transition at risk,” warns this researcher.

Among the report’s conclusions, it is pointed out that countries should “aim for an almost total elimination of coal production and use by 2040”; and “a combined reduction in oil and gas production and use of three quarters by 2050 from 2020 levels, at least.” All this if we want to comply with the Paris Agreement. The researchers also close the door to the massive use of carbon dioxide capture and storage techniques, the solution that the sector often opts for. But the analysis rejects that it is a plausible large-scale path “given the risks and uncertainties of carbon capture and storage.”

Warmest October ever recorded This 2023 is on track to become the warmest year ever recorded. In fact, this has happened with this October, which has been the warmest October on the planet since there are reliable records (1850), according to the Copernicus climate change service, dependent on the European Commission. Furthermore, it has been for a long time. The previous record dated back to 2019, when the average October temperature was 14.9 degrees. This month this record was surpassed by 0.4 degrees, reaching 15.3. In addition, Copernicus highlights that so far this year (between January and October) the global average temperature has been the highest since records began, 1.43 degrees above the pre-industrial era average and 0.10 degrees above equivalent period of 2016, the warmest year recorded so far and which is expected to be superseded by 2023.

