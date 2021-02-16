Brussels returned its copy of the Energy Charter Treaty, a few minutes before the gong: the European Union had until Monday evening February 15 to give its opinion on the modernization of this trade agreement. Almost thirty years old, it protects foreign investments in the energy sector (read our edition of February 16), including those in gas and oil, which emit highly greenhouse gases. Like many NGOs and European parliamentarians, several countries are calling for these fossil fuels to be now excluded. Others, such as Poland and Slovakia, oppose it. The EU has decided… for a compromise. It certainly proposes to exclude this type of investment from those protected by the treaty, but with a maturity of ten to twenty years. The discussion is not over: the next round of negotiations, which began in 2019, is scheduled for March 2 to 5. M.-N. B.