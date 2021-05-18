The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi stated that it is implementing an integrated plan to develop and protect the site of the fossil sand dunes in Al Wathba, which includes developing the site’s infrastructure, building service and tourism facilities, installing signboards, constructing visitor paths and paths and parking lots, and declaring the site a natural reserve to protect the natural heritage and encourage ecotourism.

Fossil sand dunes are hardened dunes, found within specific areas of sand areas, and they consist of calcium carbonate deposits that solidified during the ice age millions of years ago due to various weather factors.





