Foschi: “Kvaratskhelia? He could have landed at Bologna! On Naples…”

Below are the statements of Rino Foschi to the microphones of: “Kvaratskhelia? We knew him littleeven if everyone now many say they already knew him…Two years ago I spoke about it for the first time with Bigon, who was following him at Bologna, but there was a problem with the passports. Now Napoli enjoys itas you enjoy Osimhen. AND compliments should be given to Giuntoli for his work. The Naples he has no debts because the whole company has worked well, even when things have become difficult for everyone. Football in Italy is suffering, but De Laurentiis is right to defend the high price of his players. Then we all know that there are many big names in Italy who are in trouble, but we’ll see. But I wonder: What championship will this be if other ad hoc operations to adjust the balance sheets are discovered? Operations among other things to be verified. Naples in the Champions League? He can reach the final and do very well, he has everything and he has already demonstrated it at any level. The championship is no longer stressful.”