Fosca Innocenti 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode

Tonight, Friday 27 January 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 the third episode of Fosca Innocenti 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction starring Vanessa Incontrada and Francesco Arca and directed by Giulio Manfredonia. In all, four episodes for four will be broadcast on Friday evening. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Great concerns for Fosca: due to a misunderstanding, Cosimo closed in silence, while his best friend Ginevra was almost killed by a gunshot. Who could have had a motive to try to kill her? Perhaps her husband Guido? Or Duccio, Guido’s son in his previous marriage? The boy, who has recently arrived in Arezzo, however, seems nowhere to be found… Between one investigation and another, the whole team of the deputy commissioner is grappling with amorous skirmishes: Pino’s fiancée arrives in Arezzo by surprise, Giulia cannot forget Greta , and Rosa begins to be seriously attracted to Josè. Meanwhile, the bank is unwilling to grant Fosca a loan, and Lapo seems increasingly determined to sell the farmhouse. Fosca, overcoming her pride, tries to take another step towards Cosimo. Will the two lovers find each other again in their love? Will they be able to face the setbacks of what is about to happen?

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Fosca Innocenti 2, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? First of all we will find Vanessa Incontrada in the role of the protagonist Fosca; at the same time the presence of Francesco Arca, who returns in the role of Cosimo, is equally obvious. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vanessa Incontrada as Fosca Innocenti

Francesco Arca: Cosimo

Desirée Noferini: Giulia De Falco

Cecilia Dazzi as Rosa Lulli

Francesco LeonePino Ricci

Giorgia Trasselli: Bice

Claudio Bigagli: Doctor Fontana

Maria Malandrucco: Susy

Irene Ferri: Giuliana Perego

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fosca Innocenti 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.