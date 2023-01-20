Fosca Innocenti 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Friday 20 January 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 the second episode of Fosca Innocenti 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction starring Vanessa Incontrada and Francesco Arca and directed by Giulio Manfredonia. In all, four episodes for four will be broadcast on Friday evening. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the second episode, entitled Dangerous ties, Fosca investigates the case of the young Angela, found murdered in the evening dress shop where she worked as a seamstress: a scissor blow to the heart, a particular smell on the murder weapon, a bartender in love are the first elements of the investigation. Soon Fosca discovers that the victim had taken refuge in Arezzo to escape from something or someone.

During the investigation Rosa, Fosca’s sympathetic right-hand inspector, meets the charming dance master José, who seems to be involved in the girl’s death. PM Perego makes a disconcerting discovery that could revolutionize her life, while Giulia is increasingly involved with Greta, but still doesn’t know the whole truth about her.

Meanwhile, Fosca is looking for a solution so as not to lose her farmhouse. However, the problems seem to increase: Lapo is still attracted to her and Cosimo struggles to hold back his jealousy. Are we sure the situation is under control?

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of Fosca Innocenti 2, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? First of all we will find Vanessa Incontrada in the role of the protagonist Fosca; at the same time the presence of Francesco Arca, who returns in the role of Cosimo, is equally obvious. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vanessa Incontrada as Fosca Innocenti

Francesco Arca: Cosimo

Desirée Noferini: Giulia De Falco

Cecilia Dazzi as Rosa Lulli

Francesco LeonePino Ricci

Giorgia Trasselli: Bice

Claudio Bigagli: Doctor Fontana

Maria Malandrucco: Susy

Irene Ferri: Giuliana Perego

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fosca Innocenti 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.