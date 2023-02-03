Fosca Innocenti 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the fourth and final episode

Tonight, Friday 3 February 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 the fourth and final episode of Fosca Innocenti 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction starring Vanessa Incontrada and Francesco Arca and directed by Giulio Manfredonia. In all, four episodes for four will be broadcast on Friday evening. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the fourth and final episode we will see Fosca investigate a perfume warehouse and, in the meantime, face the challenge of maintaining the farmhouse alongside Cosimo. Next, we’ll find out how things play out. Fosca Innocenti will investigate the murder of a young perfumer, which took place during a competition. Suspicions immediately focus on those who have been harboring jealousies and envies towards him for some time. Fake and toxic relationships will be revealed, plus the victim’s adoptive father seems to be hiding something. For the farmhouse, Lapo, Fosca’s ex-boyfriend, managed to get his hands on some documents that would assign the building to him. The last episode will clarify these aspects.

Fosca Innocenti 2: the cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth and final episode of Fosca Innocenti 2, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? First of all we will find Vanessa Incontrada in the role of the protagonist Fosca; at the same time the presence of Francesco Arca, who returns in the role of Cosimo, is equally obvious. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vanessa Incontrada as Fosca Innocenti

Francesco Arca: Cosimo

Desirée Noferini: Giulia De Falco

Cecilia Dazzi as Rosa Lulli

Francesco LeonePino Ricci

Giorgia Trasselli: Bice

Claudio Bigagli: Doctor Fontana

Maria Malandrucco: Susy

Irene Ferri: Giuliana Perego

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fosca Innocenti 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.