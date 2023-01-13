Fosca Innocenti 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Friday 13 January 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 the first episode of Fosca Innocenti 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction starring Vanessa Incontrada and Francesco Arca and directed by Giulio Manfredonia. In all, four episodes for four will be broadcast on Friday evening. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the second season, entitled ‘Like the princess’, a young betrothed will be found lifeless under the balcony of a castle, a few hours before her wedding. To investigate the murder will be Fosca with her team: the deputy commissioner will be forced to deal with a strange legend linked to the portrait of a sad princess, to try to find out the truth about the young woman’s death. Meanwhile, there will be some news in Fosca’s life and a man will return from her past, creating quite a few problems for her. Meanwhile Cosimo will be quite jealous of the newcomer and will ask Fosca what his true intentions are towards him.

Cast

We have seen the plot of Fosca Innocenti 2, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? First of all we will find Vanessa Incontrada in the role of the protagonist Fosca; at the same time the presence of Francesco Arca, who returns in the role of Cosimo, is equally obvious. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vanessa Incontrada as Fosca Innocenti

Francesco Arca: Cosimo

Desirée Noferini: Giulia De Falco

Cecilia Dazzi as Rosa Lulli

Francesco LeonePino Ricci

Giorgia Trasselli: Bice

Claudio Bigagli: Doctor Fontana

Maria Malandrucco: Susy

Irene Ferri: Giuliana Perego

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fosca Innocenti 2 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.