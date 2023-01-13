Fosca Innocenti 2 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

Tonight, Friday 13 January 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5 the first episode of Fosca Innocenti 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the fiction starring Vanessa Incontrada and Francesco Arca and directed by Giulio Manfredonia. In all, four episodes for four will be broadcast on Friday evening. Where to see Fosca Innocenti 2 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

As mentioned, the drama is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. How long does each episode last? The airing on Canale 5 is scheduled from 21.40 to 23.50 on Friday evening. The total duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes (including advertising breaks).

Fosca Innocenti 2 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Fosca Innocenti 2 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Canale 5? In all, four episodes will be broadcast: the first on Friday 13 January 2023; the fourth and last Friday 4 February 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 13 January 2023

Second episode: Friday 21 January 2023

Third episode: Friday 28 January 2023

Fourth episode: Friday 4 February 2023

In the second season we will see Fosca engaged in her work as deputy commissioner of Arezzo, which she performs very well also thanks to a marked sensoriality. But in addition to her profession we will see her busy with the sentimental events of her everyday life.