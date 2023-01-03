Unfortunately, today, January 3, 2023, it has been revealed that Ken Block, a professional rally driver, known to many players for his appearances in series such as DiRT and force, passed away on January 2, 2023 at age 55 after a snowmobile accident.

According to the Wasatch County, Utah, sheriff’s office, Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep incline when the vehicle flipped over and he landed on top of him. This was what Hoonigan Racing, Block’s team, commented:

“It is with our deepest regret that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away today in a snowmobile accident. Ken was a visionary, a trailblazer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

Block appeared in three installments of the DiRT series. by Codemasters as a conductor and gymkhana teacher. His vehicles, Monster World Rally Team, are also available in the game. The driver appeared in need for speed of 2015 as a style icon, and his Hoonigan-branded cars have been part of the Forza series.

As this information became known, the EA SPORTS Rally and Forza Horizon account shared the following messages:

“Rest in peace Ken”

💔 Rest in peace, Ken. https://t.co/E2fV0wtWmD — EA SPORTS Rally (@EASPORTSRally) January 3, 2023

Devastating news about the loss of @kblock43 – he was a legend in motorsports and will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences to his family and the team at @TheHoonigans.”

Devastating news about the loss of @kblock43 – he was a legend in Motorsports and will be dearly missed. Our deepest condolences to his family from him and the team at @TheHoonigans pic.twitter.com/2hJ1cDDLde — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) January 3, 2023

Rest in peace, Ken Block

Editor’s Note:

Undoubtedly, sad news that not only affects all fans of the racing sports world, but also fans of racing games. Let’s hope that the rest of 2023 is not marked by events similar to this.

Via: WRC