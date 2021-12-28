“A man detained in the cell of the Poggioreale prison, where Roberto Fiore is a recluse, he tested positive for Covid 19. Which, considering the pathologies of the president of Forza Nuova already fully certified in the medical report of Professor Carmela Rescigno (arterial hypertension resistant to drug therapy and obesity) and totally ignored by the Prosecutor and the Gip of the Court of Rome, means an attempt on his life. “The lawyer Nicola Trisciuoglio, lawyer of the Forza Nuova leader imprisoned in the Campania prison for the demonstration last October 9, which culminated in the assault on the headquarters of the CGIL, tells the Adnkronos.

“In the best interest of the protection of Fiore’s health and, therefore, to protect his life – he announces – tomorrow I will present a new application to the investigating judge for the granting of house arrest. Now the Forza Nuova Secretary risks death. I personally interested the Guarantor of the detainees of the Municipality of Naples Pietro Ioia and warned the Guarantor of the detainees of the Campania Region Samuele Ciambriello. Together with Professor Carmela Rescigno we will ask for an ad horas meeting with the Medical Director of the prison facility. In these conditions the patient cannot be monitored inside the prison due to his serious pathologies which are affected by the concrete possibility of contagion. Everyone must at this moment assume their responsibilities, including that of transforming a maximum custodial measure into a death sentence. Fiore’s stay in the Poggioreale district structure – the lawyer urges – is an attempt on life “.