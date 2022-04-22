Forza Nuova, 5 other precautionary measures for the CGIL assault

The Digos policemen carried out a personal precautionary order against 5 people, seriously suspected to have taken part, for various reasons, in the violence against the Capitoline headquarters of the CGIL of Corso d’Italia, on the sidelines of the demonstration in Piazza del Popolo the October 9, 2021. The measures that are added to the 25 previously carried out as part of the same investigation activity.

Forza Nuova, CGIL assault: the No-Vax Franzoni in prison

There is also Nicola Franzoniknown for belonging to movements No-Vax and far right, among the people subjected to a precautionary measure, carried out by the Digos of Rome, for the assault on the CGIL of Corso d’Italia, in Rome, last 9 October. Against the man, the investigating judge of Rome has ordered the pre-trial detention in prison. For PM, obligation to stay in the municipality of residence with prohibition of removal from home. EE was the recipient of the obligation to stay in the municipality of residence with a ban on removal from home.

For TC, close to the far-right Forza Nuova movement and belonging to the Juventus ultras group “Antichi Valori”, obligation of residence in the municipality of residence with prohibition of removal from the home and obligation of presentation to the judicial police. BA, a Forza Nuova militant, was subjected to the obligation to stay in the municipality of residence with a ban on removal from home and the obligation to present himself to the judicial police.

The accusations, formulated by the investigators against the five suspects, are those of devastation and aggravated plunder; violence and resistance to public officials aggravated. Only Franzoni, recipient of the precautionary measure in prison, are also contested the incitement to disobey the laws and the violation of the preventive measure of the return ban in the Municipality of Rome. The precautionary measures came thanks to the investigative activity of the Digos which with the help of the Scientific Police – coordinated by the Rome prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, by the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino and by the prosecutor Gianfederica Dito – collected, through the vision of the videos , solid clues to the suspects.



Read also:

The Democratic Party confirms the alliance with the 5S. And raises: go back to proportional

Center-right, “Nordio premier. Meloni to foreign countries, Salvini to the Interior, me ..”

France, Macron wins the duel, flies towards an encore. He overwhelmed the opponent

Ukraine: Putin cancels the order to assault the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

EU financial support to Zelensky. Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Shanghai, the lockdown stops the port: risk of world trade disaster

The Pope receives Orban for the first time, in the background the war. VIDEO

Ukraine emergency, € 500 thousand allocated by Banca Mediolanum

Gridspertise-Hera, intended for the smart grids of the future

Aeroporti di Roma, Pact for the decarbonisation of air transport is born