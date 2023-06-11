Xbox Games Showcase has been the perfect setting to show all kinds of games, which is why we have received an avalanche of announcements that some have liked more than others. Obviously, within the event, the exclusives of the brand were not going to be missing and one of them is Forza Motosportwhich finally has a release date.

Here you can see its trailer:

It is confirmed that this new installment of the franchise will be released next October 10th. arrives at Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: Youtube