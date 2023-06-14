Go Motorsport will require one Internet connection active for save progress in any mode, apart from the free races: the development team revealed it during the Forza Monthly of June 2023, broadcast in these minutes.

This is probably an inevitable aspect for a driving game with such a broad and multifaceted structure, also necessary as a form of control against any cheaters and as a system for verifying the contents that can be purchased in-game, but several users have turned up their noses in the face of this news.

Out October 10 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, Forza Motorsport will try to take the Turn 10 franchise to new qualitative heights, employing particularly sophisticated technologies both for the driving model and for the visual rendering of the experience.

As mentioned, the numbers of the game will be very respectable, with twenty tracks and five hundred cars available at launch, a full-bodied career mode inspired in some ways by the third and fourth episodes, a Challenge the Grid mode and gameplay that focuses heavily on improvements.

That’s not all: the modifications to the cars will change the engine noise, the fuel element will be present and compared to the previous chapter physics will be completely redesigned to be more realistic and accurate.