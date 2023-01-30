Go Motorsport will include 20 scenarios at launch, with a number of tracks placed within them, and Turn 10 announced some of the location that will be present in the game, after the deepening of the Developer_Direct a few days ago.

At the same time as the partial list of Forza Motorsport cars, the development team has confirmed that in the new episode of the racing series we will be able to compete against the backdrop of iconic places such as Maple Valley, Laguna Seca and Spa-Francorchampsbut there will be some news.

Some have already been revealed: Kyalami in South Africa, the Hakone and Suzuka circuits in Japan, as well as the legendary Silverstone track in England. In total there will be five new tracks that we will be able to face in Forza Motorsport.

When? According to the words of Phil Spencer, the release date of Forza Motorsport will be announced closer to the launch, but there are rumors that the previously foreseen window, i.e. that of the spring of 2023has been moved.

To pass the time, how about taking a look at our latest special dedicated to Forza Motorsport?