Turn 10 presented the official cover Of Go Motorsport, confirming yesterday’s leak. Furthermore, he also revealed that the game will be among the protagonists of theXbox Games Showcase 2023 next month and a standalone presentation during the next Forza Monthly.

The two cover racing cars, which you can admire in the image below, are the 2023 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Raywhich we will also find in the box art of the physical editions of the game.

As expected Forza Motorsport will be among the games that will be shown during the Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct of theJune 11thwhere for the occasion, according to the details shared by Turn10, we will take a closer look at the two cars, which will probably be the protagonists of a gameplay video.

But that’s not all, because two days later, on June 13, there will be a new one Go Monthlythe monthly appointment broadcast on the channels Twitch And YouTube of Forza Motorsport, where a “full single-player career overview” will be offered. In short, this is another appointment not to be missed for all fans of racing games.

Among other things, the fact that the cover of the game has been shared on the official channels perhaps represents a hint that the launch of the new Forza Motorsport may not be far off. Who knows, in any case we will find out in a few days.