Forza Motorsport wants to go far and this new competitive feature proves it. Turn 10 has presented at the official Forza Motorsport Twitter account a new feature that will encourage competition among users with a curve domain system in the most complicated areas of the track. This added to the intention of making this system a novelty more social where to see the scores of other drivers in real timeand thus wish to surpass them.

Forza Motorsport’s tweet states the following: “In the new Forza Motorsport, we want to help you unlock you me faster. The Cornering Mastery system focuses your practice sessions on the trickiest areas of the track, and we’re making it more social and connected where players compete and compare the scores of the curves in real time”.

In the new Forza Motorsport, we want to help you unlock your self fasterturn 10At the moment nothing else has been shown about this new system, but what we have clear is that Turn 10 wants to bring the realism at the highest level and bring out our most competitive side. In fact, one of the features to get this driving simulator to reach the desired realism is with ray tracing, which can be activated both in phases of inactivity and during the race.

At the moment it will be time to wait a few more months for Forza Motorsport to be launched on the market. It will arrive in 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X | S and, as usual with Xbox Game Studios titles, it will come to Xbox Game Pass so that we can enjoy it from the first day of its launch on the subscription service.

