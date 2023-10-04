Forza Motorsport returns to show itself in the new gameplay videos published by IGN, which includes seventeen minutes of in-game footage captured on Xbox Series in a graphics mode at 4K and 60 fps.

After the comparison with Gran Turismo 7, also proposed by IGN, the Turn 10 racer is played in this case completely in first person, with the view from the cockpitto the full advantage of realism.

There is no doubt that also in this case the visual impact is excellent, although some choices made by the developers regarding saturation and contrast they are not fully convincing, giving the images a sort of washed-out appearance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=invtgr19Ws0