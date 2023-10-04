Forza Motorsport returns to show itself in the new gameplay videos published by IGN, which includes seventeen minutes of in-game footage captured on Xbox Series in a graphics mode at 4K and 60 fps.
After the comparison with Gran Turismo 7, also proposed by IGN, the Turn 10 racer is played in this case completely in first person, with the view from the cockpitto the full advantage of realism.
There is no doubt that also in this case the visual impact is excellent, although some choices made by the developers regarding saturation and contrast they are not fully convincing, giving the images a sort of washed-out appearance.
An important starting point
Welcomed by the international press with excellent ratings, Forza Motorsport presents itself as a real platform, an experience that will be enriched over time and with the arrival of numerous updates.
In our Forza Motorsport review we talked about the probably excellent driving model the best ever for the series, but also of a rather anonymous career.
