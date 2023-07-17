Turn 10 posted a short video of Go Motorsport which compares theartificial intelligence of the new chapter of the series with that of Forza Motorsport 7. The improvements are evident and account for the efforts made by the English development studio to enhance this aspect of the game.

The new system is based on the machine learning and is the most competitive seen within the series, as verifiable from the video. In short, it should give great satisfaction to all those players looking for a challenge.

For the rest, we remind you that Forza Motorsport will be released on October 10, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X/S (will be playable on Xbox One via the cloud). It will also be available from launch on Game Pass, for both PC and Xbox consoles.