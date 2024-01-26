The evolution and expansion of Forza Motorsportwhich will be enriched with theUpdate 5 also of Nürburgring Nordschleifea historic German circuit which was officially presented during the Forza Monthly in January, which took place in the last few hours, and will therefore be made available with the February 2024 update.

Therefore, continuing with the major updates on a monthly basis, usually accompanied by a new track as free additional content, Update 5 will therefore bring this piece of motorsport history in its best-known and most challenging version.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife is a long 20.8 kilometer track that has been testing drivers from all over the world for years.

Featuring numerous challenging corners, straights and a total height difference of around 300 metres, the circuit represents an important test of the speed, precision and even endurance of Forza Motorsport players.