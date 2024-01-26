The evolution and expansion of Forza Motorsportwhich will be enriched with theUpdate 5 also of Nürburgring Nordschleifea historic German circuit which was officially presented during the Forza Monthly in January, which took place in the last few hours, and will therefore be made available with the February 2024 update.
Therefore, continuing with the major updates on a monthly basis, usually accompanied by a new track as free additional content, Update 5 will therefore bring this piece of motorsport history in its best-known and most challenging version.
The Nürburgring Nordschleife is a long 20.8 kilometer track that has been testing drivers from all over the world for years.
Featuring numerous challenging corners, straights and a total height difference of around 300 metres, the circuit represents an important test of the speed, precision and even endurance of Forza Motorsport players.
Lots of fixes and improvements with Update 5
In the video of the recent Forza Monthly it is possible to see some racing sections aboard a Mercedes AMD ONE, which has already demonstrated great things precisely within this scenario.
The Nürburgring Nordschleife will be added to the single player and multiplayer modes of Forza Motorsport, such as Career, Free Play, Private Multiplayer, Rivals Time Attack and others, but Update 5 will also bring many other new features to the game.
Numerous fixes aim to improve graphics and AI in the race, as well as increasing stability by reducing stutter and making the game more fluid. You can find the long list of fixes and adjustments at this address on the official blog post, within the improvement path already announced by Turn 10 for 2024 and focused above all on progression, AI and race regulations.
In recent weeks we have seen Update 4 arrive, which added the Daytona circuit and other new features.
