Forza Motorsport continues its path of expansion and enrichment, both in terms of technical evolution and game content, with the arrival ofUpdate 4 scheduled for next week, June 16, which will bring with it the famous Daytona circuitnew cars and events and various other things.
As previously announced, this month will also see the arrival of a major update for Forza Motorsport, according to the program established by Turn 10 which includes one update per month for driving simulation on PC and Xbox Series
In this case, the main element is represented by the Daytona International Speedway, a historic circuit in the world of racing, which allows the achievement of remarkable speeds.
Also in this case, the reproduction of the track is carried out in an extremely faithful manner, using data and measurements from reality. Within Forza Motorsport it will be possible to race on two different Daytona layouts: the high-speed 2.5-mile Tri-oval Circuit and the technical 3.59-mile Sports Car Circuit.
The two configurations are available in Career mode and Featured Multiplayer, as well as in Time Attack, Free Play and various other single and multiplayer modes, with also a Daytona Sports Car Series section among the possible challenges.
New cars and more
The Spotlight Carwhich will be highlighted in the showroom every week, can be purchased with discounts and used in the new Italian Challengers Tour, focused on Italian cars, as well as in Featured Multiplayer and Rivals:
- 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO – 18-24 January
- 2017 Abarth 124 Spider – 25-31 January
- 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio – February 1-7
- 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia – 8-15 February
The new cars coming with the Car Pass instead they are the following:
- 2019 McLaren Senna GTR – January 18
- 2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE – January 25th
- 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro – February 1
- 2018 Cadillac #57 TA CTS-V – February 8
Particularly interesting seems to be the new Carriera tour, all focused on Italian cars, with “Italian Challengers“. This starts on January 18 with the All-Wheel Driven event, which above all tells about the success of Lancia, then moves on to “Roadster Renaissance” on January 25, with the fight between Abarth 124 Spider and Mazda MX-5.
Alfa Performance, arriving on February 1st, tells of Alfa Romeo's challenge to sedan sports, a panorama dominated up until now by Audi, BMW and Mercedes, while on February 8th, with “Prancing Power”, space will be made for Ferraris. Completing all four series will earn you the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV.
New challenges are also on the way with additional Career Series and multiplayer, allowing you to unlock and get more cars to add to your garage. Forza Motorsport Update 4 will therefore arrive on June 16th. In recent days, Turn 10 had highlighted its desire to improve the game by working in particular on three aspects: progression, AI and race regulations.
#Forza #Motorsport #Update #adds #Daytona #Circuit
Leave a Reply