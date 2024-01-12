Forza Motorsport continues its path of expansion and enrichment, both in terms of technical evolution and game content, with the arrival ofUpdate 4 scheduled for next week, June 16, which will bring with it the famous Daytona circuitnew cars and events and various other things.

As previously announced, this month will also see the arrival of a major update for Forza Motorsport, according to the program established by Turn 10 which includes one update per month for driving simulation on PC and Xbox Series

In this case, the main element is represented by the Daytona International Speedway, a historic circuit in the world of racing, which allows the achievement of remarkable speeds.

Also in this case, the reproduction of the track is carried out in an extremely faithful manner, using data and measurements from reality. Within Forza Motorsport it will be possible to race on two different Daytona layouts: the high-speed 2.5-mile Tri-oval Circuit and the technical 3.59-mile Sports Car Circuit.

The two configurations are available in Career mode and Featured Multiplayer, as well as in Time Attack, Free Play and various other single and multiplayer modes, with also a Daytona Sports Car Series section among the possible challenges.