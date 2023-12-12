As we have already seen with Update 2 released in November, the team's idea is to expand the Forza Motorsport content on a regular basis, with large-scale updates on a monthly basis in this first period, which should continue with Update 4 already announced for January and others later.

Forza Motorsport Update 3 is an update free within the long-term support program developed by Turn 10 for the new driving game, which presents itself as a sort of continuously expanding live service.

As previously announced, Forza Motorsport gets his today, December 12, 2023 Update 3 which is a big update containing the new Hockenheim circuit and various other contents including cars, events and more, as well as a wide range of fixes and improvements.

The most notable addition is certainly the new circuit: Hockenheim includes it 3 layouts several taken from reality, playable in Career, Multiplayer, Free Play and Rivals modes.

In addition to the track, among the contents there will be new suits for the drivers and various bug fixes and various improvements regarding performance, online and graphics, but the update hits in a wide range of action.

On the front of carthe Spotlight Cars provided, with a 30% discount for purchases with in-game credits, are as follows:

2020 Pininfarina Battista Cars

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB

2021 McLaren Sabre

2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie

2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo

The new cars arriving through the Car Pass in Update 3 are these:

2018 Chevrolet #23 Ruman Racing TA Corvette

1985 Buick #6 Performance Motorsports Somerset Regal Trans-Am

2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-VR

2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo

1983 Porsche #11 John Fitzpatrick Racing 956

Races and events include the new Career Series with the Contemporary Tour, the British Marques Open Tour and multiplayer series with new events between December and early January.

In addition to all this, there are numerous fixes, improvements and more applied by Turn 10 to Forza Motorsport, which you can see in more detail at this address.