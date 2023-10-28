Turn 10 has announced the upcoming arrival ofUpdate 2 For Forza Motorsportwhich is the next major update for the driving game which will also introduce a new circuit as well as several others news, fixes and improvements various.
This is the first update with content for Forza Motorsport and is expected to arrive around mid-November 2023, still without a precise release date but with a well-defined period, if nothing else. Among the major innovations is therefore the introduction of Yas Marina circuitas had already been previously reported by the development team.
This is the first addition to the free update program planned for Forza Motorsport, which should continue to receive additional additions in terms of tracks and cars long after launch.
Lots of adjustments coming
Among other new features, various changes and improvements are on the way, as well as several fixes to problems found within the new driving simulation for PC and Xbox.
Those already announced and upcoming concern fixes to improve the stability of the software and reduce crashes detected so far, especially regarding the PC version probably, as well as adjustments to specific and known bugs, such as those relating to the recompilation of shaders at startup with AMD chips and the crash that can emerge when inserting headphones into the front panel on PC.
Various other adjustments include fixes to the car livery editor, multiplayer improvements regarding matchmaking, stability and racing performance, as well as specific bugs in this context.
Other improvements will then concern the gameplay and cars, as well as fixing a specific issue noted with the Thrustmaster T248 wheel, whose LED was not showing the correct position information. This is only part of the new features planned for this substantial update, which therefore arrives after update 1 and update 1.1 of recent days.
