Turn 10 has announced the upcoming arrival ofUpdate 2 For Forza Motorsportwhich is the next major update for the driving game which will also introduce a new circuit as well as several others news, fixes and improvements various.

This is the first update with content for Forza Motorsport and is expected to arrive around mid-November 2023, still without a precise release date but with a well-defined period, if nothing else. Among the major innovations is therefore the introduction of Yas Marina circuitas had already been previously reported by the development team.

This is the first addition to the free update program planned for Forza Motorsport, which should continue to receive additional additions in terms of tracks and cars long after launch.