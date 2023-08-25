During Gamescom 2023 Go Motorsport was shown by Microsoft and Turn 10 with two new ones trailerdedicated to as many circuits that we will find within the game on October 10th: Mugello and Silverstone.

In both cases it is about legendary tracks for motorsport enthusiasts, reproduced in the driving game for Xbox Series X|S and PC in an extremely faithful and detailed way, as per tradition for the franchise.

Microsoft’s plans for Forza Motorsport are to update and support it for years: as we say since the announcement, we are witnessing the birth of a real platformwhich will be enriched and improved over time.