Turn 10, the development team of Forza Motorsportwrote a message to the game’s community to clarify that he had listened to the criticisms and for ensure new updatesreiterating the platform nature of the project.

“It’s been a week since Forza Motorsport was released for Premium Edition owners, and in this time we have read your comments and listened to your concerns“, reads the study’s post.

“Forza Motorsport was designed to be a racing platform that it will change and adapt over time. This includes changes to gameplay systems and features, as well as quality of life improvements, as well as new content that will be introduced every month.”

“Since players got their hands on Forza Motorsport, the team has continued to develop new fixes and is committed to continuous improvements, some of which will be available as early as next week. Stay tuned for full details and release notes on our website and Forza Motorsport channels.”

“While this first update focuses on quality of life and stability issues, we hope to continue to listen and evaluate feedback of our players in the next updates. Thank you for being part of the Forza Motorsport community and for your continued support and patience.”