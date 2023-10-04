Arriving this week on Xbox Series X|S and PC, Forza Motorsport rewrites the rules of the series and puts the church back at the center of the village.

With Forza Motorsport, the races, and all the mental undergrowth and culture that lies behind them, become the absolute protagonists again. After two-three chapters spent in search of a new identity, Turn 10 Studios presses the “reset” button and starts again from its roots, those that had given greatest prestige to the Forza series before the advent of the open world arcade Horizon by Playground Games.

In our test of Forza Motorsport we gave you the coordinates of this restart: full Forza motorsport, one might say, with the track and the single car back at the center of the village thanks to two expedients: a very similar race weekend structure to that of Formula 1 and an almost role-playing design, which encourages you to master your own racing car rather than build an endless collection.

Forza Motorsport’s career —

Let’s start from the countryside. The structure of our “career” in motorsport is a bit flat and the game soon notices this, quickly unlocking the more advanced events – for a level of challenge that is at least theoretically greater. There is a lack of a frame element, a context, that the narrative videos on the history of the various car categories are unable to provide (the intros that explain the tracks to us as if we had a track engineer in headphones are effective, instead ).

The only element of variety are the often extreme climatic conditions: a mist so thick that it makes you brake suddenly because you literally see nothing on the track, a sudden summer downpour, a dawn whose rising sun blinds your sight at the entrance to a curve, a really dark night. And these are all conditions that vary in real time, just like the time of day that evolves as we move around. It may be an event-related script and therefore destined to repeat itself every time we play it, but it is impressive both for the way in which it is presented and for the impact it has on the race.

The only lightness, in this sense, is represented by the wet tyres: they release after a while but, whether you equip them or not, they don’t seem to change the feeling or the performance too much.

And the qualifications? —

The absence of qualifications is a great missed opportunity. The system is there ready and already applied to the free practices, which are a brilliant idea especially given how they are linked to the evolution and level-by-level progress of our car, and it is quite difficult to understand why they were excluded from the final product . The result is a bit like “make your own fun”: if I beat the target bonus time, when I go to choose which position to start from I put myself in the highest possible one (third), as if I had scored a pole position.

And the same goes for replays, which allow you to quickly repeat the portion of the match in which an error was made. The possibility of having them or not between practice and the race is closely linked to the intensity of the penalty system, and first of all we would have wanted them distinct and separate. After that, there are only three penalty/replay levels to choose from, and we would have liked a more granular solution for determining the number of replays available, for example. Here on the contrary it’s just yes or no.

It follows that you decide for yourself that you can use no more than three and in extreme cases, for example, otherwise you abuse them and ruin the experience: racing is also the thrill of risk, a countersteering that is a bit of a launch with a parachute, and Forza Motorsport captures this feeling very well; but having an unlimited amount of replays available is like driving from point A to point B with the certainty that you will win regardless of what happens on the track, which is the exact opposite.

5 second penalty to… —

Despite our initial doubts, penalties work. The system recognizes all collisions, to our detriment or to our advantage, and especially cuts. The penalty seconds are not very effective (after all, they are not even effective in today’s Formula 1), because it is as if the game was based on the dynamics of F1 but did not have the same times – one second is not enough to make you lose a position.

But it is a multifaceted system which, ultimately, should not disappoint anyone and particularly affect repeat offenders, and the fact that it exists and works is a good basis. We liked how good he is at understanding whether we gain an advantage from an off-track or whether it was a mistake, while on collisions, with a bit of malice à la Briatore, we managed to hold onto rivals for the title in positions where it would have been more convenient for us to have them and without suffering retaliation (or at least not excessive ones). Sainz and his DRS trick might argue that this is motorsport too.

Forza Motorsport doesn’t have the “roar” of an Assetto Corsa Competizione on the track, and it’s probably more controller racing than the phenomenal made in Italy, but you pay for every blade of grass and every side is a bet with yourself. The change in tone and feeling going from one car to another is impressive: with a Porsche we almost felt like we were drifting and we had to pay great attention to oversteer, while with one of the first Golfs or Mazdas the distribution of the weight on corner entry, and with a heavier Mercedes we felt free to hit the gas on every exit. And this variety of approach exists not only between one class and another, but also within the same one.

Because it’s a RPG —

When we talk about caRPG, about focusing on the single car and not about a collection of stickers all more or less the same as one another, this is exactly what we mean: each car is a separate game, which requires its own learning curve, and the climbing of this curve is in all respects the most satisfying aspect of the experience.

And the upgrade system that we can make to each car – even though, after a few hours, we tend to trust the automatic upgrade – is truly meritocratic: the more we turn around, the more CP we have to improve its performance. It’s no longer just a question of winning races one way or another, but on the contrary, the more time we spend turning around before even a race, the more CP we gain, and the better prepared we can get there.

In this regard, it is curious to note how inflated the credit currency with which we can purchase cars is: but how, wasn’t it that the game encouraged you to keep just one and upgrade it to the fullest? True, but it’s almost like a Turn 10 gauntlet: you can take any car you want in the game (as long as you don’t change it during the event), but the real goal is to level it up and upgrade it as you go. run, otherwise you won’t do anything about it.

Motoring culture —

We really appreciated the motoring culture of the game, which is revealed in particular in the study of the tracks sector by sector in search of the best time – unlike other racing games, we never felt like going straight to the track without having done a few laps to learn the curves and, despite knowing the track, understanding how our new car would relate to it – and in the “track” choice of circuits: Barcellona, ​​Mugello, Suzuka… they are a mnemonic pleasure to drive, for those who race there regularly, in a one way or another, as a kid.

On the track, you and only you vary the order of arrival, as we are used to seeing in single-player racers, but it is engaging to see how traffic is created and everyone tries to juggle it in free practice, as well as outings. track and also uncertainties of the AI ​​which can open up unexpected overtaking in unexpected phases of the race: despite some limitations of this kind, it is one of the best artificial intelligences that we have seen operating in a video game.

The optimization on PC seemed a little problematic to us: apart from some difficulties in the setup of the Thrustmaster steering wheel and pedals, the framerate is around 70fps with an Nvidia RTX 3080 despite using a relatively low resolution of 2560×1080 (that of our monitor ultrawide), and has aggressive drops between cutscenes and crowded passages on the track. It may be an aspect to pay attention to for those who will not take it on Xbox Series

Forza Motorsport, the verdict —

Ultimately, Turn 10 Studios has embraced the idea of ​​Forza Motorsport as a logistical base for its new generation racing: it will take iteration and listening to enrich and straighten out the (few) missing aspects, but the pillars of the project have been laid. And they are all excellent.