The account Microsoft Game Dev official twitter may have suggested the exit period Of Go Motorsport for Xbox Series X|S and PC through a sibylline message that seems to point to this summer.

“Who else is ready for summer?” We read in the message accompanied by a photo of a Ford GT which is one of the symbolic cars of the series (in particular of Forza Motorsport 6), taking up another previous tweet by Alan Hartman of Turn10, which referred precisely to the game in development.

The indication could also refer to a simple appearance of Forza Motorsport during the Xbox presentation event set for June 11, even if this period would not yet be technically considered thesummer 2023. Considering that the game has already been widely presented, however, the interpretation of the release is certainly more interesting.

On the other hand, Forza Motorsport was among the games shown during the 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Showcase that should have been released within 12 months of the event, so in theory its release should fall within June or fall within the summer months, at this point.

Turn 10 has been working on the new chapter for several years, which should by now be well advanced: considering that Starfield has the release date set for September 6, 2023, it is possible that Forza Motorsport will arrive before this date, even if the size of the project could also lead to a shift towards autumn.

We recently saw a video on Forza Motorsport accessibility, while in recent weeks it had emerged that the game seems to be in the finishing phase and therefore close to being released in 2023.