Turn 10 has announced that the long-awaited Update 2 Of Forza Motorsport will be available starting from November 14, 2023bringing with it a large number of fixes and new content, among which the new Yas Marina circuit stands out.

This is one of the many free updates that Turn 10 and Microsoft have planned for the long post-launch support of Forza Motorsport, with the aim of making it a continuously evolving racing game and capable of welcoming new content on a regular basis to years.

In particular, among the new features we find the aforementioned Yas Marina runway from the United Arab Emirates. We also find new “Prestige Tour” and “Italian Open Tour” tours for the career mode that reward players with a 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento and a 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB.

New ones will also arrive “Spotlight Cars”, i.e. cars that can be purchased with a 30% discount and which change every week. Here is the list of cars and their availability:

2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S – 16 – 23 November

2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce – 23 – 30 November

2017 Mazda MX-5 Cup – 23 – 30 November

2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – November 30 – December 7

2017 Saleen S7 LM – December 7 – 14

2016 Spania GTA Spano – 7 – 14 December

2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower – December 7 – 14

2022 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 – 7 – 14 December

To these are added the new Car Pass cars: