The release month Of Go Motorsport it was nonchalantly thrown in there by youtuber MrMattyPlays during the new episode of the Defining Duke podcast, when the character in question reported that the game will probably arrive in October 2023.

Now, it must be said that MrMattyPlays is a well-known youtuber in the videogame field but, at least so far, he has never shown that he is a particularly reliable insider or leaker, therefore this should probably be taken as his speculation, also because it was part of a speech more general about the possible fall of the Xbox, although he reported verbatim that he “heard” that the game is scheduled for that period.

However, this is a rather likely time window.

We have seen that Forza Motorsport is practically in the finishing phase, therefore its release for 2023 should not be in question, also considering that it would have been expected by June 2023, to pay attention to the 12-month time window that was supposed to concern the games presented at the last Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, but which for some titles was not respected.

All this suggests that October 2023 could be the right month for Forza Motorsport, but obviously we await the new Xbox conference set for June 11, 2023 to find out more. MrMattyPlays also threw out a November 2023 for Hellblade 2, but this too seems more like an idea from him than actual information.