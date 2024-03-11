The developers of Turn 10 released today theUpdate 6.0 Of Forza Motorsportwhich brings with it various new features, from new cars and racing events to important changes for the car progression system.

Starting from this last element, the team has made a series of tweaks to this system so that players can have fun changing the components of the cars without necessarily having to increase the Car Level. Indeed, already at level 1 any part will be possible. Furthermore, it is now possible to exchange 4,500 credits for 500 Car Points.

They have also been added two new Career events. The Featured Tour: Combustion Tour will be available from March 14th to April 25th and will introduce four competitions over as many weekends, with the 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster up for grabs. The Open Class Tour – Engine Cylinders, will be available any time from the 14th March to April 11, with the 2010 Ferrari 599XX as the prize.