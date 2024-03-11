The developers of Turn 10 released today theUpdate 6.0 Of Forza Motorsportwhich brings with it various new features, from new cars and racing events to important changes for the car progression system.
Starting from this last element, the team has made a series of tweaks to this system so that players can have fun changing the components of the cars without necessarily having to increase the Car Level. Indeed, already at level 1 any part will be possible. Furthermore, it is now possible to exchange 4,500 credits for 500 Car Points.
They have also been added two new Career events. The Featured Tour: Combustion Tour will be available from March 14th to April 25th and will introduce four competitions over as many weekends, with the 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster up for grabs. The Open Class Tour – Engine Cylinders, will be available any time from the 14th March to April 11, with the 2010 Ferrari 599XX as the prize.
The new cars
Like every major update to Forza Motorsport, new Spotlight and Car Pass cars have been added, which we have listed below:
Spotlight Cars
- 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C from 14 to 21 March
- 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II, March 21 to 28
- 1969 Dodge Charger R|T, March 28 to April 4
- 2014 Lamborghini Huracan from 4 to 11 April
Car Pass
- 1983 Nissan #23 Nissan Motorsports Silvia Super Silhouette, from March 14
- 2019 Toyota 86 TRD SE, from March 21st
- 2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3, from March 28th
- 1986 Lotus #12 Team Lotus 98T, from 4 April
There is also a series of multiplayer events and a long list of fixes to more and less well-known problems within the community. For all the details, please refer to the official notes for Forza Motorsport update 6 a this address.
#Forza #Motorsport #update #adds #cars #features #progression #system
Leave a Reply