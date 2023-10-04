So let’s see some of these first evaluations, obviously remembering to go and read our review of Forza Motorsport immediately:

At the moment, Metacritic has collected 35 reviews, with the game having a Average metascore of 84 : the vast majority are positive ratings, with only two ratings considered “mixed”. Also on OpenCritic the current average is 84 with 92% “critics recommend”.

Forza Motorsport gets its first reviews this morning, which allow us to take a look at the first votes that are revealed excellent but not exactly stellar like those that once characterized the series of driving games from Turn 10 and Microsoft.

It’s difficult to evaluate an evolving game now

Forza Motorsport, an image

In general, the reviews rate the transition to the very positive new ForzaTech Enginewhich brings substantial evolutions from a technical point of view and in the driving model, with the new simulation of applied physics.

Also there gameplay modification towards a greater concentration on fewer cars and a deepening of the relationship with each of these has been well received, while some reviews complain of a lack of freshness compared to previous chapters and still not very numerous contents.

On this last aspect it must be said that Forza Motorsport is a evolving game, as reported by the developers, therefore a more indicative evaluation could only be made later. Meanwhile, we already know that new tracks will arrive in the coming months and will be free, in addition to other planned additions.

We also remind you of the release date and official unlock times for Forza Motorsport, from October 5th for those who have the upgrade and from October 10th for everyone else, also directly on Xbox Game Pass.