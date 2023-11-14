Turn 10 released the bulk of it today Update 2 Of Forza Motorsportwhich had been announced in recent days and therefore arrived punctually with its load of new features, including a new track and many other additions and improvements.

As for the main addition, it is the Yas Marina circuitan old acquaintance for fans of the series: in this case, it is the complete track, including the North Corkscrew, North Circuit and South Circuit portions.

New Career events are represented by the Prestige Tour, available from 16 November to 28 December, divided into British GT Series, V12 Power Series, Maximum Velocity Series and Boutique Builds Series. At the same time, the special competition dedicated to Italian manufacturers will also take place with Open Class – Italian Manufacturers from 16 November to 14 December, divided into C, B, A and S Class Series.