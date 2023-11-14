Turn 10 released the bulk of it today Update 2 Of Forza Motorsportwhich had been announced in recent days and therefore arrived punctually with its load of new features, including a new track and many other additions and improvements.
As for the main addition, it is the Yas Marina circuitan old acquaintance for fans of the series: in this case, it is the complete track, including the North Corkscrew, North Circuit and South Circuit portions.
New Career events are represented by the Prestige Tour, available from 16 November to 28 December, divided into British GT Series, V12 Power Series, Maximum Velocity Series and Boutique Builds Series. At the same time, the special competition dedicated to Italian manufacturers will also take place with Open Class – Italian Manufacturers from 16 November to 14 December, divided into C, B, A and S Class Series.
New cars and new events
As rewards, the Prestige Tour will allow you to get the exclusive 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, while the Open Class Series brings the 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB. Staying in scope carthe Spotlight Cars are as follows:
- 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S (Nov. 16 – Nov. 22)
- 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce (Nov. 23- Nov. 29)
- 2017 Mazda MX-5 Cup (Nov. 23- Nov. 29)
- 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (Nov. 30 – Dec. 6)
- 2017 Saleen S7 LM (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
- 2016 Spania GTA Spano (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
- 2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
- 2022 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
The cars of Car Pass instead they are the following:
- 1965 Lotus #1 Team Lotus Type 40 (Nov 16)
- 2019 McLaren #03 720S GT3 (Nov 23)
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (Nov. 30)
- 2019 Peugeot #7 DG Sport Compétition 308 (Dec. 7)
Events multiplayer:
- Vintage Le Mans Sportscars (Nov. 16 – Nov. 22)
- Subaru BRZ Spec Series (Nov. 23- Nov. 29)
- The Birth of Grand Prix – (Nov. 30 – Dec. 6)
- Forza P2 Series – (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
Events Rivals:
- Featured Track: Yas Marina – 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko – Yas Marina Full Circuit (Nov. 16 – Dec. 13)
- VIP: High Velocity – 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition – Lime Rock Full Circuit Alt (Nov. 16 – Dec. 13)
- Spotlight – 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S – Mugello Club Circuit (Nov. 16 – Nov. 22)
- Spotlight – 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce – Hakone Grand Prix Circuit (Nov. 23- Nov. 29)
- Spotlight – 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – Yas Marina North Circuit (Nov. 30 – Dec. 6)
- Spotlight – 2022 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 – Silverstone International Circuit (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
In addition to the new content, Update 2 also brings with it numerous fixes and improvements, which affect various areas of the game. For the complete list, please refer to official patch notes by Turn 10.
The corrections they concern the stability of Forza Motorsport, the livery editor, the multiplayer and various elements of the gameplay, composing a truly notable update for the driving game on PC and Xbox Series
