Phil Spencer reported that the release date Of Go Motorsport will be announced once we are closer to launch effective, thus explaining why it has not yet been made public even during the Xbox Developer Direct event.

Forza Motorsport was one of the protagonists of the Developer Direct, but contrary to the other games present, namely Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall and Minecraft Legends, as well as The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, it was the only one to not have a release date release announced.

Indeed, paradoxically, the release period has become more vague than before: while at E3 2022 it was practically reported that Forza Motorsport was expected by the end of June 2023, the new presentation moved the launch to a vague “2023”, which could hide a possible postponement of the game.

In the recent interview published by IGN, the head of Xbox reported that Turn 10 is working hard on the game, and that the release date will be revealed as soon as we are closer to launch. In fact, it remains a non-information, considering that the release period of the game has not been specified at all.

“I know there have been questions about the Forza Motorsport exit, because we’ve only talked about the year,” Spencer said. “But everyone probably knows the quality that Turn 10 puts into its series, historically, and that will also be in this title. This is the thing that is most important, first of all, and then we will arrive at a precise date, undoubtedly when we will be more close to launch. We just wanted to reaffirm that this is a 2023 game.”