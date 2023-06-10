The eXputer portal may have unveiled the exit date Of Go Motorsport for Xbox Series X|S and PC, perhaps anticipating the announcement scheduled for Sunday’s Xbox Games Showcase.

Sources close to the newspaper say that the racing game will be available in shops and digital stores starting from October 10, 2023corroborating among other things the indiscretion launched last month by the youtuber MrMattyPlays.

Clearly this is an indiscretion to be taken with a grain of salt, but in any case we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth. Forza Motorsport is in fact one of the already confirmed titles of theXbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct which will be broadcast from 19:00 Italian on Sunday 11 June.

For the occasion, Turn 10 promised new gameplay sequences, with a close look at the 2023 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, the two racing cars immortalized in the official boxart of the game.

Additionally, Forza Motorsport will be featured in Forza Monthly on June 13, 2023, where a complete overview of the career for single player. In short, it is very probable that the announcement of the release date will also arrive in one of the two events, so we just have to be patient for a few days.