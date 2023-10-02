Forza Motorsport is now very close and Turn 10 has reiterated the release date and so do he official unlock times planned for its new driving simulation, with a convenient map showing local times depending on geographical areas.

We remind you that Forza Motorsport allows a early access 5 days compared to the standard launch if you purchase the upgrade to the Premium Edition or the Premium bundle. In this case, the game is accessible starting from October 5th, otherwise on the standard release date which is October 10th 2023, also directly within the Xbox Game Pass catalogue.

In both cases, the time remains the same. As far as Italy is concerned, the unlocking is expected at 3:00 pm 12:01 AM on October 5 or 10, 2023or one minute after midnight between 4 and 5 October in case you have early access or between 9 and 10 October in standard cases.

The times apply to the Xbox Store, while on Steam all times are unified at 12:01 AM EDT, which correspond to 6:00 in the morning in Italy, on 5 or 10 October 2023.