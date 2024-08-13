Among the highlights is undoubtedly the addition of a new iconic circuit, the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in the full version and in the reduced “Club” version. Inaugurated in 1969, this track has hosted numerous competitions of various kinds, from amateur races to endurance races, up to the IMSA SportsCar Championship and Formula D. Turn 10 has also anticipated that the next circuit will be launched with update 13, scheduled for mid-October.

Developers at Turn 10 have released update 11 “Road to Race”, by Forza Motorsport for PC and Xbox Series X|S, which as usual introduces a good number of interesting new features, including a new track, cars and racing events.

Multi-class races and new cars

The other important novelty is represented by the addition of the multi-class racesin which cars from different categories can participate. They will be joined by the return of Endurance races, and both types of competition will remain available in multiplayer in the coming months, thanks to player feedback.

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Circuit

They have also been added new cars that you can earn through the race events added with the update. These include the #62 Risi Competizione 458 Italia GTC, the #97 Aston Martin AMR Vantage GTE, the #23 Pennzoil Nissan NISMO Skyline GT-R, the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia, the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the 2014 Dodge Viper GTS-R SRT Motorsports, and many more.

Among the improvements in the update, we find support for Logitech TRUEFORCE steering wheels, Optimizations to the shader precompilation process with NVIDIA GPUs and an issue that caused some liveries to display at low resolution on Xbox consoles. For full details, please see the patch notes, at this address.