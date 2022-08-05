Forza Motorsport made a fine show of itself at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, focusing heavily on the technical and qualitative improvements of the work. Soon we may know a little more about gameplay in the strict sense but many clues are starting to make their way to configure a brand new online.

Turn 10 in fact he often repeated how the race weekends will have a structure similar to what happens in reality and he wanted to confirm it even today, with a new tweet:

You’ve asked for deeper, more authentic multiplayer racing, and we set out to make that a reality. The new #ForzaMotorsport has a focus on growing skills and building communities by incorporating a race weekend-like structure with Open Practice, Qualifying and a Featured Race. pic.twitter.com/SyXiMSuQVU – Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) August 3, 2022



“You asked for deeper and more authentic multiplayer races and we decided to make them a reality. The new Forza Motorsport focuses on skills growth and community building, incorporating a race weekend-like structure with free practice, qualifying and a featured race“.

Therefore, everything seems to take a very precise turn and given the numerous innovations to the physics of the cars and its components, even free practice will have a really important impact. Gamescom is approaching and hopefully something new will be shown to that effect.