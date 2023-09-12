From the technical study published by Digital Foundry on Forza Motorsport more details emerge on the game’s features, regarding graphics modes, performance and resolution on Xbox Series X|S, in addition to using the ray tracing.
We had already reported that Forza Motorsport will have 3 graphics modes on Xbox Series regarding Xbox Series S.
Furthermore, there is confirmation that ray tracing is present during the gameplay, therefore it is not added only in the replay mode, as had been reported from the beginning by Turn 10.
As for the Xbox Series
We therefore have the following:
- Performance at 60 fps and dynamic 4K
- Quality at 30 fps, 4K and ray tracing
- RT performance at 60 fps, dynamic 4K and a partial version of ray tracing
To these is added the “Car Theater“, which in a sort of ForzaVista allows you to see cars and sequences at 30 fps, 4K and total ray tracing. The difference with what was previously reported is that the resolution seems dynamic in all modes, evidently with different targets in terms of quality and detail.
The ray tracing concerns cars and tracks, and is total on all the elements in question only in the Graphics Quality mode and in the Car Theater, while in the Performance RT mode a middle ground is implemented with Ray Tracing applied on the cars but not on the tracks.
The system of global illuminationwhich seems to be derived from the one developed by Playground Games for Forza Horizon 5, is therefore different whether ray tracing is adopted on the tracks or not.
With regard to Xbox Series S, Turn 10 had to make a greater amount of compromises. In particular, as the table shows, the target resolution is lower and there are essentially only two modes for the game:
- Performance at 60 fps and 1080p
- Quality at 30 fps and 1440p
In all cases, the Xbox Series S version does not have ray tracing active in the game, but only in the Cinematics, Homespace and Car Theater options. The tables also explain the different types of techniques for Ambient Occlusion and global illumination.
#Forza #Motorsport #performance #resolution #Xbox #ray #tracing #confirmed
Leave a Reply