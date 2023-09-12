From the technical study published by Digital Foundry on Forza Motorsport more details emerge on the game’s features, regarding graphics modes, performance and resolution on Xbox Series X|S, in addition to using the ray tracing.

We had already reported that Forza Motorsport will have 3 graphics modes on Xbox Series regarding Xbox Series S.

Furthermore, there is confirmation that ray tracing is present during the gameplay, therefore it is not added only in the replay mode, as had been reported from the beginning by Turn 10.

Forza Motorsport: Xbox Series

As for the Xbox Series

We therefore have the following:

Performance at 60 fps and dynamic 4K

Quality at 30 fps, 4K and ray tracing

RT performance at 60 fps, dynamic 4K and a partial version of ray tracing

To these is added the “Car Theater“, which in a sort of ForzaVista allows you to see cars and sequences at 30 fps, 4K and total ray tracing. The difference with what was previously reported is that the resolution seems dynamic in all modes, evidently with different targets in terms of quality and detail.