Forza Motorsport is the protagonist, in these hours, of various previews and rehearsals which have been published by many sites in the sector, accompanied by a handful of new images which demonstrate the graphic evolutions applied to the game from Turn 10.

Although the generational leap is now difficult to see at first glance on this type of titles, which have always been at the cutting edge in terms of the graphic technologies adopted, there are still notable steps forward to be noted even starting from these screenshots.

In particular, the application of ray tracing and a greater level of detail that can generally be found.

It is also true that, in most cases, the screenshots that are chosen for driving games come from replays or photography modes, so they are not necessarily indicative of the graphic quality during the driving phases, but it is still a nice sight.