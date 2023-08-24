Microsoft wants update and support Go Motorsport For years. In fact, he intends the game as a live service platform, according to what was declared by Phil Spencer, the head of the gaming division of the company, in an interview granted to IGN.com, in which he obviously talked about all the upcoming Xbox games in the next months.

Spencer’s words

Forza Motorsport appears to be technically superb

The IGN reporter asked Spencer about Forza Motorsport, asking him how the game was designed. What emerged was Microsoft’s willingness to support it for years with updates and content, so much so that we can speak of a real live service platform.

Spencer: “Yes. Service platform, I hesitated a bit because I think there is a lot of complexity in what this means. I think what we see with Forza is the evolution of experience and technology, as well as tracks and of cars. And we know that when people invest in the game, they want to make sure that we’re going to continue to support it. And somehow, when you add a number to the end of the series, it’s like, ‘Okay, now you need to switch to Forza plus one’. It’s as if we wanted this to be a place where people feel they can invest their time, their expertise and know that we will continue to invest in Forza Motorsport for years to come.”

We’ll see how this all translates into terms of monetization. Fortunately, it doesn’t take long to find out, given that the launch of Forza Motorsport is scheduled for October 10, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X / S. Of course, the Turn 10 game will also be available on Game Pass at launch.