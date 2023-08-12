The new Forza Monthly of August 2023 was held in the last few hours, which brought with it a large amount of information on Go Motorsportthe new chapter of the driving game arriving on October 10, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, with lots of news and also some shortcomings, such as that of the split-screen at launch.
The video, like all Forza Monthly, is very long and contains a large amount of information, mainly focused on an interview with the Turn 10 developers who explain the new features in Forza Motorsport, but it is also possible to see some fragments of actual gameplay , including a first appearance of rain in the game.
The new features are numerous and concern different aspects, but in particular the multiplayer has been taken into consideration, with the “Featured Multiplayer” feature which allows you to take part in specific races in this game mode.
In this it is possible to participate in competitive races and full race weekendalso including free practice and qualifying, up to the actual race with also an elaboration of a complete race strategy.
Among the racing possibilities there are the Spec Series, which allow racing between even very different cars, provided they are in some way comparable, and the classic Open Series based on the different vehicle classes, as is the tradition of the series.
The video also introduces the features related to the pits and various other elements more internal to the simulation, such as the application of the regulations to the race and the behavior of the cars managed by theartificial intelligence. The latter has also received significant improvements from the application of machine learning, as we also saw in a previous video.
News also regarding the assessment driving style, with a rating for competitive driving and one for “safety” driving, which rewards the cleanest way of handling the car while racing.
These and many other innovations are explored in Forza Monthly, but among the improvements also crop up some shortcomings at launch: in fact, the spectator mode, the race with artificial intelligence within the Featured Multiplayer mode (which is however set to multiplayer with other players) and the split-screen will not be present. These are rather minor shortcomings, which should however be corrected later. Just yesterday, we saw three trailers showing as many tracks from the game.
