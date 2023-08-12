The new Forza Monthly of August 2023 was held in the last few hours, which brought with it a large amount of information on Go Motorsportthe new chapter of the driving game arriving on October 10, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, with lots of news and also some shortcomings, such as that of the split-screen at launch.

The video, like all Forza Monthly, is very long and contains a large amount of information, mainly focused on an interview with the Turn 10 developers who explain the new features in Forza Motorsport, but it is also possible to see some fragments of actual gameplay , including a first appearance of rain in the game.

The new features are numerous and concern different aspects, but in particular the multiplayer has been taken into consideration, with the “Featured Multiplayer” feature which allows you to take part in specific races in this game mode.

In this it is possible to participate in competitive races and full race weekendalso including free practice and qualifying, up to the actual race with also an elaboration of a complete race strategy.

Among the racing possibilities there are the Spec Series, which allow racing between even very different cars, provided they are in some way comparable, and the classic Open Series based on the different vehicle classes, as is the tradition of the series.