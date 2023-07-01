A short gameplay videos Of Go Motorsport it ended up online, stolen by no one yet knows who. It lasts about 30 seconds and shows the game in action, confirming its excellent graphics. It also allows you to take a look at different elements of the game, allowing you to get a better idea of ​​what to expect.

Video

From the movie we can see the lighting system, the changes of shots of the cars, including the one from the dashboard and we can hear some of the sounds of the game, a particularly interesting element given the commitment put by the development team in creating the soundtrack.

At the bottom of the video we can also read that the quality shown is not the final one and that the game is still under development. In any case, considering the release date, it is safe to say that it is a semi-final build, very close to the final product.

Forza Motorsport is the new incarnation of the acclaimed series Turn 10, from which the Forza Horizon series was also born. The release date of the game has been set for October 10, 2023, on PC and Xbox Series X / S. The game will also be available from launch on PC and Xbox Game Pass, to the delight of all racing game subscribers.